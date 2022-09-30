AEW President Tony Khan issued a short statement on his personal Twitter account announcing that next week’s Dynamite will have an extended 15-minute runtime since it is the promotion’s three-year anniversary program on Turner Network.

Khan writes, “To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total! + #BattleOfTheBeltsIV LIVE next Friday after a live Rampage! Thank you @WBD for the special anniversary next week!”

To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total!

+#BattleOfTheBeltsIV LIVE next Friday after a live Rampage! Thank you @WBD for the special anniversary next week! See you TONIGHT for #AEWRampage on TNT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 30, 2022

Below is the matchups announced so far for the AEW Dynamite Anniversary show:

-MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn celebrate National Scissoring Day

-Luchasaurus In Action

-Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia