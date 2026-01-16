Ring Of Honor and Metroplex Wrestling are coming together.

And they’re putting on a show.

During the Thursday, January 15, 2026 episode of ROH On HonorClub, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan appeared alongside MPX Wrestling promoter and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena to make the official announcement for the ROH & MPX Global Wars show.

The breaking news announcement included Tony Khan and Athena officially announcing the show will take place at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The show will air on HonorClub on Thursday, January 29 and will feature wrestlers from both Ring of Honor and Metroplex.

“For the first time ever, ROH is going to collaborate, we’re going to team up with Metroplex Wrestling, which is run by the CEO of Metroplex and the match-maker of Metroplex, the ROH Women’s World Champion, the Fallen Goddess Athena,” Khan stated during the announcement.

Athena added, “When my minions prove that we are the best in the entire world, we are going to continue this forever.”

