A new champion will be crowned at ROH Final Battle 2026.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan announced that Red Velvet has not been medically cleared to compete at the upcoming event, resulting in the ROH Women’s World Television Championship being vacated.

With the title now vacant, an eight-woman tournament will be held to determine the next champion, with the finals scheduled to take place at Final Battle.

The opening-round matchups for the tournament have also been confirmed.

The quarterfinal matches are as follows:

* Zayda Steel vs. Robyn Renegade

* Isla Dawn vs. Viva Van

* Trish Adora vs. Dani Luna

* Vert Vixen vs. Mina Shirakawa

The tournament winner will leave Final Battle as the new ROH Women’s World Television Champion.