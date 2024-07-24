This week’s AEW Rampage is going to be an interesting one.

Tony Khan surfaced on social media late Tuesday evening to announce “Royal Rampage” for this week’s episode of the weekly one-hour Friday night program.

The bout will see the winner earn a shot at the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland at the annual AEW Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

“Thank you all who watch AEW,” the AEW and ROH President wrote via X. “This week means opportunity, excitement, emotion, + TONIGHTAEW Blood And Guts on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS hours from now!”

Khan continued, “Then join us on TNT, THIS FRIDAY AEW Rampage for the ROYAL RAMPAGE, winner gets a World Title shot in at Grand Slam.”