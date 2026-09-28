Tony Khan paid an emotional tribute to the late PAC ahead of Monday night’s Ring of Honor television tapings in Jacksonville, Florida, where a ten-bell salute was held in honor of the longtime AEW star.

Khan also announced that this Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh will serve as a tribute show to PAC, real name Ben Satterley, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 40.

Before wrestling got underway at the ROH tapings, Khan addressed those in attendance and said there was something “more important than wrestling” that needed to be acknowledged.

“I’m also here to talk to you about something more important than wrestling. As somebody who epitomized the very best of wrestling and the very best of humanity, one of the best people I’ve ever known. And, sadly, the world lost PAC. In AEW, he wrestled as Neville for WWE, and he wrestled all over the world.

“Ben was an absolutely fantastic wrestler, an absolutely fantastic human being. A great person to work with, and a great person to spend time with.

“Before we begin the wrestling today and for these tapings, I would like to have a 10-bell salute for PAC. Please, if we can have a moment of silence and a 10-bell salute. Thank you.”

Following the ten-bell salute, Khan reflected on PAC’s connection to AEW dating all the way back to the promotion’s formation.

Khan noted that AEW officially launched in Jacksonville in January 2019 and said PAC was someone he knew from the beginning would play an important role in the company. Their relationship eventually extended well beyond professional wrestling.

“We started AEW right out back here, in the parking lot over here, and we announced the launch of the company January 8th of 2019, in person out here, in this very parking lot, here in Jacksonville. Some of you were probably even there that day. And I first met PAC before that.

“From the very beginning, when we talked about launching AEW, he was somebody that I knew would be a big part of the company, and somebody that outside of wrestling also became a big part of my life. Just like for the wrestlers in the back and so many people around wrestling, PAC… Ben has been a huge part of their lives.”

Khan said fans will hear considerably more about Satterley and the impact he had on those around him over the coming week.

He then confirmed plans to dedicate Wednesday’s Dynamite to PAC, pointing out the significance of AEW returning to Pittsburgh. PAC competed against Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW’s first Dynamite event in the city, and Khan noted that the careers of the two men will forever be connected.

“And you’re going to hear a lot about that in the week to come. I wanted to announce here to all of you, ahead of these Ring of Honor tapings—I’m very glad you’re all here. For the wrestling today, as you’ve been to a lot of these tapings, as you know, there will be plenty of wrestling today.

“But it’s important for us to take a moment and talk about somebody that has accomplished so much in life as a wrestler, as a friend, somebody who I think could have been successful in any walk of life that they set their mind to, and he set his mind to being one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. And I believe he succeeded in that.

“I wanted to announce to all of you Wednesday night Dynamite this week will be a tribute show to PAC. And, very fittingly, the very first Dynamite, as I recall, in Pittsburgh—’cause Dynamite will be in Pittsburgh this Wednesday—and PAC was in the main event of the very first Dynamite in Pittsburgh, as I recall, against Jon Moxley. A man whose career Ben will be linked to for a long time.”

Khan acknowledged the sudden nature of Satterley’s death and thanked fans who supported him throughout his career.

He also described Satterley as one of the most universally loved people he had encountered in professional wrestling, remembering the time they spent together away from AEW.

“And it’s fitting to go back to Pittsburgh and do it this Wednesday. It’s crazy to think. I mean, this is all… it hit us very suddenly. You’re going to see a lot of wrestling for the fans here in person, also addressing fans worldwide right now.

“But I just wanted to come here and tell you I really appreciate everybody who came here live to be here tonight, but also all the fans that have supported AEW and supported PAC and Ben through his career. You’ll hear a lot about what a wonderful person Ben was this week, because, frankly, I’ve never met a person who was more beloved by his peers and his friends.

“And it was such a pleasure to spend time with Ben outside of wrestling as well, whether it was just having dinner or watching a football match or traveling.”

Khan closed by mentioning Satterley’s wife and the legacy he leaves behind. He also revealed that the wrestlers working Monday’s ROH tapings and Wednesday’s Dynamite are doing so voluntarily, something he believes is being done out of their love for Satterley.

“Ben is a very first-class person, and he left behind a lovely wife and a lot of great friends and a legacy that will last forever. I appreciate you all being here. Thank you very much.

“And just know that all the wrestlers wrestling here on Ring of Honor tonight and everybody wrestling this Wednesday is doing so voluntarily, and I believe out of love for Ben. Thank you very much.”

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