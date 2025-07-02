The lineup for this week’s special milestone episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

On Tuesday evening, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce a “Heroes vs. Villains” trios match for the special 300th episode of AEW Dynamite scheduled for July 2, 2025.

“Heroes vs Villains: ROH World Champion Bandido, Roderick Strong [and] Kyle O’Reilly vs. Konosuke Takeshita and The Young Bucks,” the AEW President wrote via X. “Don’t miss AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite 300 presented by Superman TOMORROW NIGHT!”

Also advertised for Wednesday night’s two-hour prime time program is Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi, Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa for the TBS Championship, as well as an AEW ALL IN: Texas Casino Gauntlet qualifier with MJF vs. Brody King vs. AR Fox vs. Anthony Bowens.

AEW Dynamite 300 is scheduled to emanate from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/2 for live AEW Dynamite 300 results coverage.