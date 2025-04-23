Action Wrestling’s DEAN~! tribute event is making a return in 2024, with two follow-up shows officially on the calendar. The original event, held during WrestleMania weekend in April 2024, honored the late Dean Rasmussen—a beloved member of the DVDVR community who passed away in May 2023.

During the post-show press conference for ROH’s Supercard of Honor 2024, AEW President Tony Khan briefly mentioned the DEAN~! show, praising the tribute and sharing his enthusiasm for watching the event.

Now, the DEAN~! series is set to continue, as revealed by Phil Schneider and Tony Khan during a recent appearance on the Way of the Blade podcast. The duo confirmed that not only is DEAN~! 2 on the way, but a third installment, DEAN~! 3, is also locked in.

“We’re announcing not just DEAN~! 2—but also DEAN~! 3—in collaboration with our friends at AEW,” Schneider said. “DEAN~! 2 will take place May 24 at 8 p.m. local time outside the Scottsdale Arena. It’s going to be a free event. Mad Dog Connelly, Gringo Loco, and the Coven of the Goat are confirmed. Plus, we’ll feature AEW talent in special matchups with indie wrestlers. It’s going to be something really special in Arizona.”

Schneider also confirmed that DEAN~! 3 will be held in September at the legendary ECW Arena, with both events aiming to blend AEW stars and independent talent in creative and compelling matchups.

Tony Khan added that his intention was to schedule DEAN~! 3 around the weekend of ROH Death Before Dishonor, which is set for September 5 at the same iconic venue in Philadelphia.

DEAN~! 2 is set to go down the night before AEW Double or Nothing, which takes place on May 25.

Both Schneider and Khan emphasized their commitment to curating another stacked lineup featuring talent who helped make the first DEAN~! event such a memorable tribute.

