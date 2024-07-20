Two of the top-ranked competitors in the women’s division in Ring Of Honor will look to settle the score in a tie-breaking rubber match at the upcoming ROH Wrestling pay-per-view event next weekend.

On Saturday, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to confirm a Texas Death Match between “Legit” Leyla Hirsch and Diamanté for the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 pay-per-view.

“After Thursday’s brutal Lights Out fight made the tally 1-1,” Khan began in the announcement made via X today, “the score between Diamanté [and] Leyla Hirsch will be settled at ROH Death Before Dishonor in a TEXAS DEATH MATCH.”

Also scheduled for the ROH PPV on 7/26 in Arlington is Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet for the ROH Women’s World Television Championship, Athena vs. Queen Aminata for the ROH Women’s World Championship, as well as Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong for the ROH World Championship.

ROH Death Before Dishonor is scheduled to emanate from eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, July 26, 2024.