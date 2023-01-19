AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that immediately following this evening’s Dynamite from Fresno there will be a tribute show for Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away in a car accident yesterday. You can read the latest update on that story here.

Khan adds that the show will be available for free to everyone who has an Honor Club account. The full tweet reads:

Thank you all watching. Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS tonight! We’re just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we’ll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club. Free for everyone means free, it will be free (not behind a paywall) on Honor Club, + we’ll post the tribute show in entirety on ROH YouTube as well, also free to everyone, as tonight this crew will come together to shoot a special ROH event in honor of the late great Jay Briscoe.

