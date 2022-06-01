AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Johnny Elite will be competing at tonight’s Dynamite from Los Angeles against a mystery opponent, as he has signed an open contract and hopes to pick up his second win since debuting for the promotion a few weeks ago.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

* The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Hikuleo (replacing the injured Adam Cole) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin (replacing the injured Jeff Hardy)

* Johnny Elite in action

* Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker

* MJF will speak

* AEW World Champion CM Punk and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Max Caster, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn

* Wardlow vs. JD Drake