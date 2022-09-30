RUSH is officially All Elite.

The former two-time ROH world champion first debuted for the promotion back in June, where he immediately aligned with his La Faccion Ingobernable partne Andrade El Idolo. However, it was not known what kind of deal RUSH was on, but AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed his signing today ahead of his matchup against John Silver on this evening’s Rampage.

Khan writes on Twitter, “It’s official: @rushtoroblanco is All Elite! What a week for Rush! Yesterday was his birthday, today he’s All Elite, and it’s Rush vs @SilverNumber1 TONIGHT on Friday Night #AEWRampage!”

Check out Khan’s full tweet below.