AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier today and announced that the Britt Baker versus Big Swole “Tooth and Nail” match, which was originally scheduled to be on the ALL OUT Buy-In, has been moved to the main card.

Khan writes, “Hey let’s just make All Out tomorrow night the best wrestling ppv we can possibly do. Now on the main ppv card: Dr. Britt Baker v. Big Swole in the 1st ever Tooth & Nail Match emanating from Dr. Baker’s dental office, anything goes, no DQ + falls count anywhere. See you tomorrow!”

Hey let’s just make All Out tomorrow night the best wrestling ppv we can possibly do. Now on the main ppv card: Dr. Britt Baker v. Big Swole in the 1st ever Tooth & Nail Match emanating from Dr. Baker’s dental office, anything goes, no DQ + falls count anywhere. See you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/lqLelCIfEL — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 4, 2020

Some fans were quick to call out AEW for putting Swole and Baker, which has been an ongoing feud for months, onto the pay per view’s preshow. Khan initially stated on yesterday’s media call that the bout was placed there due to the confidence they had in the women to get fans interested in the main show, but he also mentioned how important it is to listen to the loyal AEW fan base.

Stay tuned.