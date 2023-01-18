ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has passed away at the age of 38.

AEW President & ROH Owner Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight to announce Briscoe’s passing.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin,” Khan wrote.

There is no word yet on Briscoe’s cause of death, but we will keep you updated. Briscoe was to turn 39 on January 25.

Jay began wrestling back in 2000. He is a former two-time ROH World Champion, one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion, and a thirteen-time ROH World Tag Team Champion. Jay and brother Mark Briscoe were inducted into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame last year. They just captured the ROH World Tag Team Titles from FTR at ROH Final Battle on December 10.

You can see Khan’s full tweet below:

