Ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs live tonight at 8/7c on TBS from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce an IWGP Heavyweight Championship Eliminator bout.

Now confirmed for the 5/29 Dynamite is Rocky Romero vs. IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley. If Romero wins, he earns a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch presented by House Of Dragons, The debut of TV Time with “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, the Casino Gauntlet to determine who challenges for the AEW Championship at Forbidden Door, plus we will get answers from Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway regarding their attack of Willow Nightingale.

