Some unfortunate breaking news has surfaced ahead of today’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

Tony Khan surfaced via social media with a breaking news video announcement on Saturday afternoon, revealing that a top AEW star has not been medically cleared to compete, and thus, has been stripped of his title, with the now vacant championship on-the-line in a brand new match set for AEW All In: Texas.

The AEW President took to X with a live video announcement today, revealing that TNT Champion Adam Cole has not been medically cleared to compete against Kyle Fletcher as scheduled at AEW All In: Texas.

As a result, it was announced that Cole has been stripped of the title, and now the TNT Championship will be on-the-line with Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes confirmed for a Fatal 4-Way match with the vacant title at stake.

Shortly after Khan shared his video, the news was officially announced by Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and Paul Wight during the AEW All In: Texas ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show.

