AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight and made two announcements on upcoming TNT Title matches.

Khan first revealed that AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will defend his title on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on March 16 in San Antonio, TX. His opponent will be the winner of the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. That ladder match will feature Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, and Orange Cassidy, plus the winner of tonight’s qualifier between Ethan Page and Christian Cage on Rampage.

“This is a huge weekend for @AEW with #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama Tonight + REVOLUTION on Sunday! Tonight we’ll learn whom the 6th & final Face of the Revolution competitor will be! The ladder match winner will challenge the TNT Champ @ the St. Patrick’s Day Slam in San Antonio 3/16!,” Khan wrote.

Khan then revealed that he had offered a 7th spot in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match to Scorpio Sky, who won the 2021 bout. Instead, Khan negotiated with Dan Lambert and the decision was made to have Paige VanZant sign with AEW, and to have Sky challenge the winner of tonight’s TNT Title Triple Threat on Rampage, which saw Guevara retain over Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin.

“I had offered a 7th spot in the Face of the Revolution match to 2021 winner @ScorpioSky but instead I just bartered with Dan Lambert: Scorpio Sky will challenge the winner of tonight’s 3 way #AEWRampage TNT Title match this Wednesday @ Dynamite + @paigevanzant will sign with @AEW,” Khan wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “Knowing Dan Lambert I don’t trust him as far as I can throw him, so you won’t see a @paigevanzant is All Elite graphic or any confirmation of an agreement until something is signed, because I won’t rely on a Dan Lambert promise.”

There’s no word on what AEW has planned for VanZant, but we will keep you updated. There were rumors on WWE and VanZant for a few years now, but she’s appeared on AEW programming several times with Lambert and the other American Top Team members. Khan has now indicated that she will sign with the company during Wednesday’s post-Revolution of Dynamite from Estero, FL, but this could just be another angle.

To recap, next Wednesday’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite from Estero, FL will feature Guevara defending the AEW TNT Title against Sky, plus VanZant signing with AEW. Then the March 16 St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from San Antonio will feature the TNT Champion, either Guevara or Sky, defending against the wrestler who wins Sunday’s Face of The Revolution Ladder Match.

Stay tuned for more from tonight’s Rampage and more on Sunday’s pay-per-view. Below are the full tweets from Khan:

