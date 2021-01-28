Many fans were met with blank screens for the start of this evening’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, a technical error that affected fans streams on multiple apps including Youtube TV, Hulu, and the TNT app. The show would eventually pick back up right at the conclusion of the Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer opening bout, which was won by Kingston.

President Tony Khan later took to Twitter to apologize to fans for the issue, then revealed that AEW will be releasing the Archer and Kingston matchup on Youtube once Dynamite concludes. Khan writes, “I’m so sorry that fans streaming #AEWDynamite were unable to see the opening of tonight’s show in their apps. TNT fixed the issue & got it working again. Archer vs. Kingston was a tremendous match. After this show we’ll put it on YouTube, please enjoy the rest of this great show!”

Check out Khan’s tweet below.