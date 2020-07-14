Tony Khan Apologizes To Eric Bischoff In New Fight for the Fallen Preview, Talks Bischoff’s Success On TNT With WCW

AEW released a video preview of Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen special on TNT, where President Tony Khan made an amends to former WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff for comments he made about WCW several months ago. Khan said in an interview that AEW would not be taking any lessons from WCW, a statement that garnered a response from Bischoff and some criticisms from the pro-wrestling circuit.
Khan explains that he was referring to the final years of WCW, and says without Bischoff’s success on the TNT network with WCW, AEW would most likely not be where they currently are. He also reveals that the reporter he spoke to was trying to egg him on with questions that would make it appear as if he were taking shots at WWE.
I wouldn’t be here and there would not be an AEW without you and there would not be wrestling on TNT right now without you,” Khan told Bischoff. “You gave me the opening to talk to the President of TNT to talk about the previous success you’d had on his network, which he didn’t realize because it’s been twenty years and he was obviously not at TNT or TBS or WarnerMedia when this was happening. When WCW was such a huge entity. I’m sorry if it came across like I didn’t think that way, because I definitely think that. And I’m just such a huge believer in what you’ve built. So, thank you.
Bischoff thanks Khan for his words before he, Khan, and host Conrad Thompson preview Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen card. Check it out below. (H/T and transcribed by Pro Wrestling Sheet)
