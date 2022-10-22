AEW aired this week’s episode of Rampage from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. After the show went off the air, Orange Cassidy celebrated with Danhausen and The Best Friends. AEW President Tony Khan came out and congratulated Cassidy and others for their performance on the show.

Nolan Huber, who was wearing a referee’s shirt, also came out with Khan, who then introduced Wardlow. Wardlow stated that Daily’s Place is special for him and for the company as it’s like a home for them.

Khan brought out AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley where they shared their memories together.

AEW lost Brian Muster, an important member of the company earlier this week, and they paid tribute to him by presenting an in memoriam image on the screen to close everything out.