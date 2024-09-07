It’s safe to say, I think, that Tony Khan made an announcement on Friday night.

During the back-to-back three-hour block that included special live Friday night episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage, Tony Khan came out and addressed the live crowd in Chicago, Illinois.

The AEW and ROH President emerged and appeared to confirm that AEW is remaining with TBS and TNT going forward.

“I think it’s safe to say,” Khan started, “I feel pretty good to say, AEW on TBS and TNT, I think, is here to stay.”

Make of that what you will.

As noted, AEW has been on the “one yard line of the most important time in company history” as they continue negotiating their television rights agreement with Warner Bros Discovery.