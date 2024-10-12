Tony Khan made a special appearance during the “Zero Hour” pre-show for the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night.

At the October 12 special event at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA., after the third pre-show match wrapped up, the AEW President came out to the stage with some special guests.

Khan was joined by the grandsons of the late, great WWE Hall of Fame legend and Japanese pop culture icon Antonio Inoki.

Naoto Antonio and Hirota Inoki came out with the trademark red towel around their necks like Inoki used to wear, and joined Khan in doing Inoki’s “Ichi Ni San Da!” chant with the Tacoma crowd.