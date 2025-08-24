AEW and NJPW kicked off today’s Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view from the O2 Arena with some major news.

During the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show that led into the main pay-per-view event, Tony Khan hit the stage alongside Owen Hart’s widow, Dr. Martha Hart and son, Oje Hart.

The AEW President addressed the London crowd, proudly announcing that today’s event has officially set the new all-time attendance record for a professional wrestling event in the history of the O2 Arena.

Dr. Martha Hart followed Khan on the mic, telling the fans how great it was to be at Forbidden Door. She noted her support for Hangman Page in tonight’s AEW World Championship main event against MJF, before handing things back over to Khan.

The previous mark was held by WWE, who drew 17,617 fans to the O2 for Money In The Bank 2023. AEW entered the day with 17,573 tickets distributed and only 175 remaining, and a late walk-up at the door pushed the show past WWE’s total before the PPV even went live at 1 p.m. ET / 12c.

