Has AEW ever considered putting an ‘injury clause’ into the contract of Darby Allin?

This is a question that was asked of the boss-man of All Elite Wrestling himself, Tony Khan, during an appearance on Levack and Goz program this week.

“No, no I haven’t,” Khan said of a potential ‘injury clause’ for Allin, similar to those used in the NFL to put limits on risks players take outside of the league. “That’s one of the things that makes Darby so unique and special. He is always at the forefront and always at the cutting edge. He wants to try new things. It’s that risk taking, that energy, these things make him so unique and appealing to the wrestling fans. I like to tap into that.”

The AEW President continued, “He takes big risks, but it’s the risks he takes in the ring as a wrestler that are even more dangerous than when he climbs Mount Everest or does some of the craziest motorcycle stunts you’ll ever see. The guy is an absolute wizard in the ring and he’s one of the great wrestlers and risk takers in the world right now.”

As noted, Darby Allin is planning to attempt to climb Mount Everest in 2025.