Don’t ask Tony Khan about Ricochet.

Not yet, at least.

Scott Fishman of TV Insider found this out this week when talking with the AEW President for an interview.

During the discussion, Khan was asked about his thoughts on Ricochet as a talent, to which he responded, “If it’s okay, I’d rather not get into wrestlers that still work for someone else.”

As noted, Ricochet’s deal with WWE will be expiring in the very near future, with many of the belief that he was written off of WWE television to prepare for his expected exit from the company soon.

It has also been reported that Ricochet is expected to end up joining AEW when he is free and clear from WWE.

