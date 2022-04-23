AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with TV Insider to hype up the upcoming Owen Hart Memorial tournament, and discuss the legacy of the deceased legend, whose death in WWE remains as tragic and devastating as the moment it happened back in 1999. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls Owen Hart one of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all-time:

Owen Hart is one of the greatest pro wrestlers in my lifetime. We haven’t seen or heard enough about Owen Hart, who has not been put in the spotlight as I believe other deceased wrestlers. Now we’ve come to this great understanding with Martha Hart, who frankly has not wanted to do anything with WWE. She is a very well-educated, discerning woman.

Says AEW will do everything in their power to make the tournament great: