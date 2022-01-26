AEW President Tony Khan was on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio to hype up this evening’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite on TBS, where Khan spoke about the highly anticipated TNT championship ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara. Highlights are below.

Says that the reactions to Cody Rhodes depend a lot on his opponent and the situation:

“I think it depends, a lot of it, on the opponent and the situation. And Cody is certainly willing to lean into that role and does a great job of it. Against a person like Sammy, who is one of the most exciting young wrestlers out there and the Interim TNT Champion now, I think Cody definitely has leaned into being an aggressive heel and doing some things to help extenuate the match.”

Gives his thoughts on Rhodes’ promo from the previous week:

“Definitely got a lot of people talking with his promo, as they often do generate controversy or excitement. I think the most important thing in wrestling is the wrestling matches, and this is a match I really believe fans will want to see and will enjoy, the ladder match for the Undisputed TNT Championship tonight on Dynamite.”

On how much Sammy Guevara has progressed in AEW:

“Sammy Guevara from day one has been one of the really important stars for AEW. I can’t say enough about how much Sammy has improved as a wrestler, really from the beginning of Dynamite. Even though he wasn’t the biggest name when the company started, he’s worked his way up. Worked his way into this position, and I am really excited about the ladder match.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)