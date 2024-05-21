Tony Khan speaks on the competition between WWE and AEW.

The AEW President covered this subject during an interview with The Rocker Morning Show on WRKR 107.7, where Khan was asked about the WWE vs. WCW Monday Night Wars and how those two companies took constant shots at one another on television. Khan states that in this day social media is a key component in the healthy back and forth between AEW and WWE.

In the 90s, certainly, I do think a lot of that helped fuel the wrestling economy but it was a very different time. Things weren’t all online, everybody wasn’t online all the time. It was a very different time for wrestling and a different time to be a sports fan, I think. And it’s changed for sports but I think that those rivalries and those debates in sports are pretty healthy and I think for wrestling too, for better or for worse, it’s a big part of wrestling fandom now. It definitely is a way that people keep up on the shows and watch the shows and for me, I’m a big, big fan of that. I love promoting the shows online and I know that our wrestlers are really engaged socially and it makes for healthy competition, I think.

This weekend AEW will be running its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, marking the five-year anniversary of AEW’s existence. The latest card for the show can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by F4Wonline)