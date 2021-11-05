The Washington Post recently ran a story on the success of AEW where the publication interviewed company president Tony Khan, women’s champion Britt Baker, and top superstar Bryan Danielson. Khan would speak about the promotion continuing to put on high quality shows during the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as pleasing his passionate fanbase. Highlights are below.

On AEW putting out content during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic:

The pandemic made it more obvious who was putting more time into the stories, and who was trying to put on more quality national television.

On the passionate AEW fanbase: