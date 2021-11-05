The Washington Post recently ran a story on the success of AEW where the publication interviewed company president Tony Khan, women’s champion Britt Baker, and top superstar Bryan Danielson. Khan would speak about the promotion continuing to put on high quality shows during the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as pleasing his passionate fanbase. Highlights are below.
On AEW putting out content during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic:
The pandemic made it more obvious who was putting more time into the stories, and who was trying to put on more quality national television.
On the passionate AEW fanbase:
I don’t think you’ll ever please every wrestling fan, but if you can make most of the fans happy most of the time, then you’ll have a great fan base. That passion has been within the fans all along. The fans were just looking for an outlet to express it.