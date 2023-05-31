Tony Khan discusses the future of AEW.

The company president spoke with Variety about the landscape of the industry changing and how AEW can benefit from streaming much like WWE has. He explains that what AEW can continue to do at the moment is build up their library and hope that a future agreement can be made with their media partners.

As we build a great library of historical content, it presents more and more opportunities for a potential FAST entry I think. I think that’s a decision we need to make in part with our domestic media partners, with Warner Bros. Discovery, who have great presence in the world of streaming, and figure out what makes sense for us in terms of our partnership. Because absolutely there is money on the table for streaming pro wrestling events.

Khan adds that as AEW events continue to grow their streaming revenue can expand multiple times over once they figure out a potential solution.

So there could be great opportunities there. Domestically we’re still looking for the right solution, and it’s a very exciting time for us because the streaming business continues to grow here domestically and frankly the value of AEW events continues to grow. I believe as the landscape changes we can expand AEW’s streaming revenue multiple times over.

As of right now AEW only streams pay-per-view events on Bleacher Report. Their weekly programming appears on TBS and TNT as a part of their deal with Warner Media.