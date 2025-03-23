During a recent appearance on the “Johnny I Pro Show,” Josh Alexander (who is likely headed to AEW/ROH shortly) lavished praise on TJP, noting that he should be making million of dollars. He said,

“The one thing I take away from it (60-minute Iron Man match against TJP), I can’t talk good enough about TJP. I think TJP is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the world to this day. The fact that he isn’t making millions upon millions of dollars to either train pro wrestlers or perform as a wrestler on some platform blows my mind! That’s how talented this guy is in the ring. He’s a magician and I’ve learned so much from him.”

During a recent appearance on the “Johnny I Pro Show,” Steve Maclin recalled a time where Madison Rayne produced his match with Trey Miguel at TNA Hard to Kill 2022. He said,

“My first pay-per-view at Hard To Kill with Trey Miguel (is one of my favorite matches I’ve had in TNA). Just because Madison Rayne was our producer and we weren’t overproduced and we were kind of left alone. It was the first time in my career, coming from NXT and now, again, back to Josh’s point of gaining that confidence when you go out there and you work… Trey (and I) had a match called and I asked for one thing. I’m like, ‘Hey! We want to do a hot start with this dive for me. Can we use the guardrail?’ Everything got cleared. We were like, ‘Cool’ and we went out there, we weren’t bothered with our times, we both killed it and Trey’s another one of those talents that you can just go out there and it’s a night off and it’s a lot of fun but for me, it was fun to mix it up with a smaller guy that can do a lot because here I am, a base that can mix with this style and make the match accelerate and slow it down when I want to and I just came out of that fulfilled, knowing that this is what I’ve been longing for for pro wrestling. To just go out and do my craft the way I wanna do it and I can come back, the boss shakes my hand saying, ‘Hey, good job.’”

ROH Supercard of Honor will take place on Friday, May 2, at the Adrian Phillips Theater in Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ. Tickets will be available starting March 31st.

The event will feature top stars like ROH Champion Chris Jericho, ROH Women’s Champion Athena, ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty, and ROH TV Champion Komander, all of whom are featured on the event poster.

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground Podcast,” AEW President Tony Khan commented on what it’s been like to work with Ricochet so far. He said,

“One of the least-liked men in our locker room and somebody I’m a big fan of as a wrestler but he’s a very challenging personality, very hard to work with, really weird guy and that’s Ricochet. He has really turned the fans and I think he’s a great, great, great wrestler and to be honest I like working with because I think he’s such a great talent in the ring. He is in really top fighting condition and I think Ricochet is a great wrestler; I don’t think he’s a great guy.”