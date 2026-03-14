The All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view on Sunday is going to be big business.

Real big.

Ahead of the AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view event this Sunday, March 15, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media to boast the business success heading into the show.

“Thank you all who watch AEW!” Khan wrote on social media. “It’s one of my favorite weekends—AEW Revolution is this Sunday! Revolution will be sold out with a live gate over $1 million this Sunday! See you this Sunday for the PPV.”

Before AEW Revolution on Sunday is the final television “go-home show,” with AEW Collision taking place on Saturday, March 14, a taped episode.

“Don’t miss Saturday AEW Collision,” he added. “Andrade El Idolo vs. Mascara Dorada, TOMORROW!”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Saturday night for live AEW Collision Results, and again on Sunday for live AEW Revolution 2026 results coverage.