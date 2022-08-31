AEW President Tony Khan has announced a big Fatal 4 Way for tonight’s All Out go-home edition of Dynamite with Rush vs. Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

As noted, Khan earlier announced that the Casino Ladder Match at All Out will feature Yuta, Martin, Fenix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Penta Oscuro, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, and one mystery participant, who will be The Joker.

Below is the updated Dynamite line-up for tonight, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* The go-home build for All Out

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager with Chris Jericho on commentary

* We will hear from Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

* Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* United Empire vs. The Elite to determine who advances to All Out in the finals of the AEW World Trios Titles Tournament. The winner will advance to All Out to face the winner of Friday’s Rampage match between the Best Friends and The Dark Order

* Rush vs. Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a non-title Fatal 4 Way

