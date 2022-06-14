The AEW World Tag Team Titles will be defended in a Ladder Match on the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite after all.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has officially pulled The Hardys from the Triple Threat, which comes after he suspended Jeff Hardy without pay earlier today due to Monday’s DUI arrest. Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that the Ladder Match will now see Jurassic Express defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks.

“Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #RoadRager Live in St. Louis @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT @AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & @luchasaurus will defend the belts vs. their longtime rivals, former champions @youngbucks in a Ladder Match LIVE tomorrow night on Dynamite on TBS!,” Khan wrote.

You can find links to our various reports on the Hardy DUI arrest below.

Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The updated card looks like this:

* Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match

* 20-on-1 Handicap Class Action Elimination Match with Wardlow vs. 20 “plaintiffs,” who are security guards he’s recently attacked

* AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way Qualifier: Miro vs. Ethan Page with the winner advancing to Forbidden Door to join PAC, the winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscura, and the winner of Tomoaki Honma or Clark Connors vs. Tomohiro Ishii or Yoshinobu Kanemaru, bouts that will be held at New Japan Road on June 20 and June 21. The Fatal 4 Way winner will be crowned the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are other links to our coverage of the Hardy arrest incident, including the suspension announcement, a statement from Matt, police footage, and more, plus the Ladder Match tweet from Khan:

OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON THE JEFF HARDY DUI ARREST:

– Jeff Hardy Court Updates, More on the Lead-Up to Jeff’s DUI Arrest on Monday Morning

– AEW Suspends Jeff Hardy, Tony Khan on Offering Treatment to Hardy, When He Can Return

– Police Video Shows Guns Were Drawn on Jeff Hardy After He Failed to Comply, Update on When Hardy Was Arrested, More

– Matt Hardy Issues Statement on Jeff Hardy’s DUI Arrest

– Reby Hardy Deletes Reaction to Jeff Hardy Arrest Fallout

– AEW Reportedly Asks Warner to Pull Jeff Hardy from All Promo Material, Hardys – AAA Triplemania Update

– Jeff Hardy Bonds Out of Jail, Update on His Court Date

– AEW Pulls Ladder Match with The Hardys from Road Rager Dynamite?

– More on Why Police Stopped and Arrested Jeff Hardy, Where Hardy Was Earlier In the Night

– Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges, Mugshot Photo Revealed

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #RoadRager Live in St. Louis@TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT@AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & @luchasaurus will defend the belts vs. their longtime rivals, former champions @youngbucks in a Ladder Match LIVE tomorrow night on Dynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/nKpw3gkK3Z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.