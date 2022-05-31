The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club feud will continue on this week’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to announce Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia for Dynamite.

“Following the epic Anarchy in the Arena, JAS will again fight BCC! At Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite’s LA debut, one of wrestling’s top stars for the future battles one of wrestling’s biggest stars: @GarciaWrestling vs. @JonMoxley LIVE on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Tomorrow Night!,” Khan wrote.

The Double Or Nothing pay-per-view held this past Sunday in Las Vegas saw The Jericho Appreciation Society (Garcia, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) defeated The Blackpool Combat Club (Moxley, Bryan Danielson), Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz in a bloody Anarchy In The Arena match.

Wednesday’s Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles will be the LA debut for AEW. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

* The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Matt Hardy and Christian Cage

