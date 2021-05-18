Rebel vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The match was made after Dr. Britt Baker interrupted Kris Statlander’s interview with Alex Marvez on tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Baker touted how she is the #1 contender to Shida, until Shida appeared with her kendo stick. After a brief altercation, Baker volunteered Rebel for the match. AEW later announced that President & CEO Tony Khan made it official.

Baker is set to challenge Shida for her title at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 30. If Rebel wins on Dynamite, she will earn a title shot from Shida.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s Dynamite show. Below is the updated line-up, along with the related tweets from Elevation:

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn

* NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb defends against Red Velvet

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against The Varsity Blondes

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel in a Women’s World Title Eliminator

