New Ring of Honor Tony Khan has just announced four matches for the ROH Supercard of Honor XV Zero Hour pre-show, which airs at 7pm ET via Twitter and YouTube.

Khan announced the following matches for Zero Hour: Colt Cabana vs. Blake Christian, A.Q.A vs. Miranda Alize, Dalton Castle vs. Joe Hendry, plus Cheeseburger and Eli Isom vs. a new tag team being represented by Tully Blanchard.

It looks like Tully may have a new stable in ROH as it was previously announced that he is bringing a new client to face Ninja Mack on tonight’s Supercard of Honor XV main card.

The ROH pre-shows were previously called Hour One. Khan used the Zero Hour name for the original All In event before AEW launched.

Khan’s first ROH show since buying the promotion is airing live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will air via FITE TV, pay-per-view and HonorClub. You can see the Supercard of Honor Zero Hour pre-show embedded below, and join us later on for full coverage. You can also see the updated card for tonight and Khan’s full tweet below:

Winner Take All Match to Determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido with new manager Chavo Guerrero Jr.

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods (c)

William Regal will be watching Yuta.

ROH World Television Title Match

Minoru Suzuki vs. Rhett Titus (c)

Interim ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez

Winner will face ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date.

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s new mystery client

Zero Hour Pre-Show Match

Joe Hendry vs. Dalton Castle

Zero Hour Pre-Show Match

Colt Cabana vs. Blake Christian

Zero Hour Pre-Show Match

A.Q.A vs. Miranda Alize

Zero Hour Pre-Show Match

Cheeseburger and Eli Isom vs. Tully Blanchard’s new mystery clients

ROH #SupercardofHonor on ppv @ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT + we’ll start tonight with #ZeroHour preshow @ 7pm ET/6pm CT with

-Colt Cabana vs Blake Christian

-Cheeseburger/Eli Isom vs. new Tully Blanchard clients

-AQA vs Miranda Alize

-Dalton Castle vs Joe Hendryhttps://t.co/qhncXb0Udy pic.twitter.com/pju0Ad3s44 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 1, 2022

