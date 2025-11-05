A big change has been announced for tonight’s All Elite Wrestling show.

Ahead of the November 5, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas this evening, AEW President Tony Khan went live on social media with a breaking video announcement.

Just over an hour away from the show going live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, the AEW boss-man took part in a social media live stream where he announced a change to the originally advertised lineup for the 11/5 show.

Originally advertised in one of two matches in the Women’s Blood & Guts Match Advantage Series, Queen Aminata was scheduled to battle Megan Bayne.

That match is off.

Khan noted that Aminata was recently not medically cleared to compete, and after returning, she aggravated an injury and due to the situation, he has no choice but to uphold her medical suspension.

As a result, Queen Aminata is out of her originally scheduled showdown against Megan Bayne.

In her place will be Japanese women’s wrestling star and AEW veteran Mina Shirakawa. She will step in on short notice to square off against Megan Bayne in one of two Women’s Blood & Guts Match Advantage Series bouts on tonight’s show.

Additionally, AEW President Tony Khan announced that ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm will be making her AEW television return this evening in “The Lone Star State,” as she will sit in on special guest commentary for the Shirakawa vs. Bayne bout.

For a detailed rundown of what else to expect on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, click here.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Houston, TX.