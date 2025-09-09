Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, the AEW and ROH President spoke about this past Saturday’s AEW Collision show, which he said was among the best shows of the entire year from start-to-finish, as well as wrapping up his multi-week residency at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. this week.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the 9/6 episode of AEW Collision being one of the best shows of 2025 from start-to-finish: “I thought Saturday’s Collision was one of the best shows of the entire year, start to finish. Really a perfect wrestling show top to bottom, I felt like. So, it’s a great way to go into Wednesday Night Dynamite with all this momentum.”

On wrapping up AEW’s residency at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. this week and honoring Taz: “Tomorrow’s show also finishes up a great three-week stand in an arena in Philadelphia now known as the 2300 Arena, where Taz really broke through and became a top star nationally before he eventually signed and started wrestling on TV worldwide every week. And going back to Philadelphia where a lot of the fans love and respect Taz. There were so many of his fans from the ‘90s back in the building years later. But I loved going back to the building. I hadn’t been there since I was 13 years old and it’s even more special to go back for AEW and to have Taz be a part of our team, it’s really cool.”

