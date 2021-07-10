AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show to discuss his relationship with superstar Chris Jericho, and how valuable Le Champion has been to the promotion since it began back in 2019. Khan even goes on to call Jericho one of the most valuable minds in all of pro-wrestling. Check out the highlights below.

Says Jericho has been a great investment and has been involved in some of the company’s most famous matches:

Jericho has been a great investment. Chris is one of the all-time great wrestlers and still one of the great wrestlers today and also one of the greatest minds in wrestling. In addition to being in some of the most famous matches in AEW like the Stadium Stampede or his title win over Hangman Page or defending the title against Cody Rhodes or losing the title to Jon Moxley, the Blood & Guts match, Chris has been in a lot of big matches in AEW.

Calls Jericho one of the most valuable in all of wrestling:

He’s also, with his mind, helped me organize AEW. He’s brought in great names, helped with story ideas. He’s one of the most valuable people in wrestling. I was very fortunate to be linked up with Chris.

