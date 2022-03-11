AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss the acquisition of former world champion Jeff Hardy, who debuted on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite to reunite with his brother Matt. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Jeff is transcendent:

Jeff is a transcendent wrestler. Even though he’s been around pro wrestling for decades, I do think he transcends age and experience in many ways. He’s someone that a lot of young wrestlers can learn a lot from in terms of connecting with the crowd. He’s also a fresh and exciting matchup for wrestlers in AEW.

How Jeff can also shine as a singles wrestler:

Not just in tag teams, but he’s a great singles wrestler, a former World Champion. Having Jeff Hardy in AEW is going to be huge for singles and tag teams. It’s going to be great for experienced wrestlers and people he’s been in the same company with before. Then you have a whole locker room of people that have never been in the same company that have been dreaming of this moment. It’s a really big deal and a very fun surprise on Wednesday.

On having the Hardy’s in AEW:

It’s something we’ve dreamed about since AEW started.

