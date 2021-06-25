AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the Rasslin with Brandon Walker program to discuss a number of different topics, including how he didn’t originally like the Broken Matt character, how he feels about working with the icon Sting, and how he plans to do a reunion show at Daily’s Place somewhere down the line. Highlights are below.

On not liking the Broken Matt Hardy character:

I’ll be honest, there’s been good examples of this. I don’t need to belabor them all but a great example I think would be like, I was not a — and he would be totally fine with me saying this because he’s doing great now. I was not as into the Broken Matt Hardy as probably some people and that thing, I’ve said this on [Chris] Jericho’s podcast, the thing where he did the time travel, that is the craziest Dynamite of all time. Other than the Atlanta tapings which we could do hours on.

How he will be running shows on a consistent basis at Daily’s Place even

I’ve got a Homecoming show planned and we’ll still make a few appearances in Daily’s Place each year and it will still be a part of the Dynamite plan and Rampage also. So I’m excited to have Daily’s Place still be a part of AEW and actually, I will say this, I am planning to go back to Daily’s Place pretty regularly. It’s been great, it’s been great for the fans and I wanna reward the local fans because you [Brandon Walker] were there and you’ve been to the shows and you’ve been down there and seen it.

Talks Sting’s arrival in AEW:

I’ll be honest, I don’t know how you could screw it up with Sting because having worked with Sting now for like seven months, this is the easiest, greatest man I have ever known, and he wanted to work and he wasn’t looking for $20 bajillion dollars either. I’m gonna be honest with you, he would be very useful to any wrestling company in the world and he wanted to do stuff. He was looking to come and he’s at TV every week.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)