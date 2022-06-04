One week ago AEW held their annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which saw CM Punk crowned as the promotion’s new world champion, as well as a pair of debuts in women’s division star Athena (fka Ember Moon) and manager Stokely Hathaway (fka Malcolm Bivens).

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today to compliment Hathaway, admitting that he was a big fan of his social media content during his run in NXT, and later calls him a brilliant manager that he’s happy works for AEW. His full tweet reads:

“It really just sunk in for me for the first time that @Malcolmvelli’s infamous counterfeit tweets will focus on @AEW from now on. They’ve gone from something I begrudgingly saw as amazing content from a brilliant manager working for the enemy into 2022 AEW canon. This made my day.”

Hathaway immediately joined forces with TBS champion Jade Cargill, and will be representing her and the rest of the Baddies as their new manager.