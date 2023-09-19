The WWE, UFC, and Endeavor merger officially took place last week as the umbrella company will now be known as TKO.

One person who commented on this was AEW President Tony Khan, who was asked during an interview with Insider to give his thoughts on the merger. Khan calls the move fascinating and later adds that there are some really exciting things happening in the sports media world.

It is fascinating. It will be interesting to see what happens in the world of sports, combat sports, and pro wrestling. I love pro wrestling, it’s an amazing business. I think there are a lot of really exciting things happening with sports media rights.

Another Khan that gave his thoughts on the merger was WWE President Nick Khan, who recently chatted with Sports Business Journal about a variety of topics and what this means for the future of WWE and UFC. You can read some of his thoughts on that here.