AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter early this evening to tout the ratings success of last night’s episode of Dynamite on TBS, which was the fallout from the controversial ALL OUT media scrum and backstage incident between The Elite and Kenny Omega. The show did over one-million viewers and finished #2 in the key demographics.

Khan writes, “Last night’s #AEWDynamite was also one of my favorite shows we’ve ever done. I’m so glad to keep the recent ratings hot streaks going & best of all to have a great Wednesday night wrestling show for the fans. I’m excited for #AEWRampage, I *promise* you a great show tomorrow too!”

In a separate tweet Khan hypes up tomorrow’s Rampage card, stating that there is something on the show for every wrestling fan. His full tweet reads, “Tomorrow’s lineup for Friday Night #AEWRampage is a card that any wrestling fan will enjoy, no matter their Experience. It’ll be a great Friday Night, whether you cook, order in, watch on your phone at a bar, or hit the Drive-Thru, don’t miss Rampage on @TNTdrama TOMORROW night!”

Check out both tweets below.

