AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Culture State to discuss all things pro-wrestling, and hype up this week’s Holiday Bash editions of AEW programming, which includes top superstars CM Punk, Darby Allin, and Sting teaming up to battle The Pinnacle (MJF & FTR).

During the interview Khan spoke about the historical significance of the matchup, calling it one of the biggest they’ve ever had on Dynamite. Highlights can be found below.

How the matchup is one of the biggest AEW has done:

“Sting doesn’t wrestle every week. He is a regular part of the roster in AEW, but his matches are very special. This match at the Holiday Bash, Sting Darby Allin and CM Punk vs. MJF and FTR is one of the biggest matches we’ve ever had in AEW and it’s one of the biggest matches for sure we’ve ever had on Dynamite. It’s a huge main event, and it’s a big deal for Sting to team with Darby Allin and CM Punk. First time for Punk to team with either of ‘em.”

Says Sting has not wrestled in the host city, Greensboro,in over 27 years:

“And Punk and Sting in particular teaming is a very historic thing, I think. And like I said, Sting hasn’t wrestled in Greensboro in over 27 years since he wrestled Ric Flair October 6 of 1994. I can’t find any record of Sting wrestling in Greensboro since then, and I’ve looked.”

How he hopes Sting is able to continue competing for a while:

“Sting’s gonna be wrestling here, I hope, for a long time.But every match he has is special. You never know how many more is gonna wrestle. It’s kind of amazing that Sting is still wrestling, and it’s gonna be a big deal [at] The Holiday Bash.”

