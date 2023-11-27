CM Punk made a surprising return to WWE after the main event of Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event.

This comes after Punk was released by AEW a few months ago following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Tony Khan has stated in the past that he was afraid for his life in the heated conversation with Punk backstage after the incident.

To promote AEW All In 2024, Khan took part in an interview with BBC West Midlands where he was asked about Punk’s WWE return.