Tony Khan Celebrates AEW Dynamite Being In The Top 10 Cable Shows For Seven Straight Weeks

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter early this afternoon to comment on last night’s episode of Dynamite, which includes him celebrating their success in the ratings and key demographics that once again toppled WWE’s NXT on USA. Khan also mentions how the program finished in the Top 10 cable shows seven weeks in a row.
He writes, “Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Thanks to you we’ve been in the Top 10 cable shows for the past 7 Wednesdays! Next week we’re at a special showtime Saturday night August 22 6pm ET after NBA Playoffs with a great card! We’ll be back to every Wednesday soon!”
Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Thanks to you we’ve been in the Top 10 cable shows for the past 7 Wednesdays! Next week we’re at a special showtime Saturday night August 22 6pm ET after NBA Playoffs with a great card! We’ll be back to every Wednesday soon! pic.twitter.com/Uv0qLnaqqA
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2020
AEW’s Saturday night Dynamite will be running up against NXT Takeover XXX for at least one hour. We’ll keep you updated on matches and announcements.
