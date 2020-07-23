 Tony Khan Celebrates AEW's Ratings Success, Releases Huge Card For AEW DARK

Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier today to comment on AEW Dynamite’s success in the overnight ratings and the key demographics. Khan writes, “Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! It was a great show & I’m thankful for our great audience too! It was our 4th straight week in the top 7 cable shows 18-49, + back-to-back weeks in the top 5, meaning my parents are drinkin’ A Lil’ Bit of The Bubbly tonight!”

Khan also promises the biggest card for their weekly Youtube series, Dark. He states, “To thank the #AEW fans for the great recent support, in addition to one of our biggest Dynamite cards set for next week, we’ll also be giving you the biggest card in #AEWDark history 100% free for everyone on YouTube.
I’ll post the lineup soon. Thank you all for supporting AEW!”

UPDATE: Khan has since released the card. It is:

-SCU vs. Private Party vs. Santana/Ortiz
-Orange Cassidy vs. Serpentico
-FTR vs. Brandon Cutler/Peter Avalon
-Dark Order vs. Best Friends
-Fuego del Sol vs. Sammy Guevara
-Scorpio Sky vs. Corey Hollis
-Abadon vs. Skyler Moore
-Frankie Thomas vs. Lance Archer
-Penelope Ford vs. Kenzie Paige
-Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean/Will Hobbs
-Wardlow vs. Aaron Solow
-Joey Janela/Sonny Kiss vs. Michael Nakazawa/Pineapple Pete

You can read about how AEW did against NXT in viewership and demos here.

