During Saturday’s AEW All Out 2025 post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan stated that while the final numbers aren’t in yet, the pay-per-view was “a big hit.”

Khan added that All Out 2025 will be remembered as one of AEW’s biggest pay-per-view events of the year.

On AEW All Out being one of their biggest PPVs this year: “Over 13,000 people here in the arena tonight, our first ever PPV on HBO Max, we did it. I understand the PPV on HBO Max was a big hit, I don’t have all the numbers from all the carriers yet, but this is gonna be one of our biggest PPVs certainly of this year and we’re all excited about it because it was really important for AEW to deliver a home run. The relationship between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery is absolutely the lifeblood of AEW…It’s the most tickets we’ve ever sold for All Out. It’s the most tickets we’ve sold in Canada. It’s going to be one of our biggest pay-per-views ever… Just hearing the early preliminary feedback, I think it’s a huge success. AEW is delivering great numbers on pay-per-view.”

On if he could see AEW eventually doing a deal like UFC where all their shows are in one place, and if PPV is still viable: “Well tonight we’ve had a great milestone domestically in the United States we are carrying everything on one media company. Everything is on TBS, TNT, and HBO Max in the U.S., every show we do you can watch that way, as of tonight, that’s the first time that’s the case. It’s the first time we’ve had HBO Max PPV. Based on the reception and feedback I’ve got since the end of the show, just hearing the early preliminary feedback, I think it’s a huge success. AEW is delivering great numbers on PPV, this has been a great year on PPV for AEW, so I think the things we’ve been doing have been working really well.”

On a possible Nyla Rose return: “Absolutely. Nyla Rose, another great champion. We saw Rhio return just this past month to AEW, Rhio the very first AEW Women’s World Champion, she defeated Nyla Rose and Nyla Rose later captured that championship from her, so we saw the return of one former AEW Women’s World Champion to AEW very recently and I think, as I said before, tonight we saw so many great returns and we’ve set the stage for some big returns so the door is open to a lot of the great stars in the ring and with us very soon.”

On another Blood & Guts event: “Yes, I think there is a great potential for a Blood & Guts event. Now it requires a unique seating set up, because with a two ring setup, it involves putting the event on sale, basically telling the people this is going to be Blood & Guts. It’s not a show that is up right now because everybody has seen the seat maps and there are no double ring shows, but I do think there is a good chance of that.”

On possibly AEW World Title to Men’s World Title: “It’s gotten great traction, it’s something to consider. For the official record keeping, it’s as it has been, but for Hangman, for his graphics, for describing what it is, that’s something that is important to him and if that’s something that he believes in, and that’s his authentic self and that’s how he wants the title presented, that’s something I support and believe in. I think it works great both ways so it’s a great question but definitely with Hangman as the World Champion, he asked me about that, with Hangman Page for the foreseeable future is the World Champion, no end in sight, it is the Men’s World Championship right now.”

On the possibility of holding more afternoon PPVs: “It’s definitely something to think about, especially on Saturdays with the way the schedule works and what we’re doing. I do think there is something to it. It’d be something to consider on some of the Sundays. It’s been tremendous for three straight pay-per-views. It’s something I would take into consideration. It’s the third straight pay-per-view with an early start time on the East Coast and in the prime time in the UK, and we’ve had great results in the UK. That’s a huge consideration to us, and that’s a big part of it. Whether it’s Saturday or Sunday, it’s something to think about.”

