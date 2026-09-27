Tony Khan is open to taking the AEW World Championship overseas in a major way.

During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, Khan was asked about the possibility of the AEW World Championship being defended in Japan.

Khan said he absolutely believes it could happen, pointing to AEW World Champion Will Ospreay’s extensive history in Japan as well as AEW’s working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Ospreay spent years competing in NJPW before signing with AEW and remains closely associated with the Japanese wrestling scene.

Khan was also asked about AEW potentially holding a major event in Mexico after MJF previously floated Azteca Stadium as a possible location.

Khan said he thought the idea was a great one and indicated that he would be open to AEW running an event there.

AEW has continued expanding its international schedule in recent years, including events in the United Kingdom, Australia and France.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All Out Results 9/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.